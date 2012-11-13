LONDON Nov 13 British oil company BP and Russian business partner AAR said on Tuesday they had agreed to bury their differences over their jointly-owned oil and gas venture TNK-BP.

The long-running dispute came to a head this year as both parties decided to sell out to giant state Russian oil company Rosneft.

"BP and AAR, joint shareholders in TNK-BP, today announced that they have reached a comprehensive agreement to settle all outstanding disputes between them, including the current arbitrations brought by each against the other," said a statement released by both companies.