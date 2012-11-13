LONDON Nov 13 British oil company BP and
Russian business partner AAR said on Tuesday they had agreed to
bury their differences over their jointly-owned oil and gas
venture TNK-BP.
The long-running dispute came to a head this year as both
parties decided to sell out to giant state Russian oil company
Rosneft.
"BP and AAR, joint shareholders in TNK-BP, today announced
that they have reached a comprehensive agreement to settle all
outstanding disputes between them, including the current
arbitrations brought by each against the other," said a
statement released by both companies.