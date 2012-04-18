MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's third largest crude producer TNK-BP plans to significantly reduce headcount in its marketing division in Ukraine, the company's executive vice president said on Wednesday.

"We are moving to restructure our marketing business. We are moving to reduce the headcount in a significant way," Alfredo Barrios told a briefing.

Barrios declined to comment on the number of the job cuts in Ukraine, where it owns a loss-making Lysychansk refinery. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)