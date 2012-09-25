(Adds company comment)
LONDON, Sept 25 Russia's third-largest oil
company TNK-BP signed a $675 million loan with a
group of banks, falling short of its targeted $750 million after
one bank was unable to commit to the financing, banking sources
said on Tuesday.
Nine banks - Bank of America, Barclays, Citibank, ING,
Mizuho, Raiffeisen Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe
Generale and Unicredit - provided $75 million each for the
financing, which the company will use for general corporate
purposes.
A tenth bank was unable to provide its $75 million
commitment to the loan after it failed to get approval from its
credit committee, one banker said.
The banker said that the tenth bank may have been conflicted
in providing the financing as Russian state-controlled peer
Rosneft is in talks with 12 to 14 banks to raise
around $15 billion in financing to potentially buy BP's
50 percent stake in TNK-BP..
TNK-BP initially approached banks for a $500 million loan in
July, bankers told Thomson Reuters LPC at the time
. However, by August it was targeting $750
million with 10 banks.
"We are pleased to have secured this $675 million loan
facility. Thanks to the warm market reception, the company was
able to increase our target borrowing beyond what was initially
envisaged to meet the appetite for TNK-BP credit," Jonathan
Muir, Chief Financial Officer, TNK-BP said.
TNK-BP is facing a hike in pricing on its new three-year
loan, which pays a margin of 270 basis points (bps) over Libor
compared with 130 bps for the borrower's previous $1.5 billion
four-year deal signed in August 2011.
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane
Merriman)