MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP said on Friday it signed a $1.5 billion loan facility with a group of 10 international banks for general corporate purposes.

The company, half owned by BP , said last month it had approached banks to sign the loan.

On Friday, it said that the new facility has a maturity of four years and bears an interest rate of 1.30 percent per annum above LIBOR. The unsecured facility is to be repaid in equal quarterly instalments starting 2.5 years after the drawdown.

Banks acting as mandated lead arrangers of the transaction included Bank of America Merrill Lynch, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Bayerische Landesbank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Mizuho, Nordea, SMBC and WestLB.

TNK-BP last tapped the market in October 2010 when it signed an unsecured $2 billion, three-year club loan that paid a margin of 175 bps over LIBOR. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)