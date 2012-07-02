By Michelle Meineke
| LONDON, July 2
LONDON, July 2 TNK-BP, Russia's third
largest oil company and 50 percent-owned by British oil group BP
, has sent requests for a $500 million syndicated loan to
international lenders, bankers close to the deal said.
The deal, which will go towards general corporate purposes,
comes at a time when TNK-BP's ownership is in question.
BP, which bought its stake in TNK-BP in 2003 for $8 billion
to team up with Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR), said on June 1 it had
received multiple offers to sell its holding, amid flaring
shareholder conflict.
"Banks considering this loan will have to take a credit
view. Whatever happens to the ownership of the company, it will
still be performing. Then, it will be about pricing and I think
TNK-BP except to achieve an aggressive level," one European
banker close to the borrower said.
A second European banker said banks will be comfortable with
the deal, which is expected to carry a three-year maturity, as
long as their investments are tightly protected.
"It will be a case of documentation, not principle."
TNK-BP declined to comment.
TNK-BP last tapped the loan market for a $1.5 billion
syndicated deal last August which carried a 130 basis points
(bps) margin over LIBOR.
Bankers said such pricing levels were increasingly
unsustainable for central and eastern European (CEE) borrowers,
with European lenders facing tightened liquidity and eagle-eyed
credit committees amid the euro zone debt crisis.
Against that, syndicated loan deal volumes across CEE in
2012 have fallen to their lowest levels since 2009, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data, which is forcing lenders who want to
remain active to become increasingly competitive.
Mikhail Fridman, a Soviet-born billionaire who is a partner
of BP in TNK-BP, said on June 25 no talks have been held with
the British company over a possible sale of its stake.
Sources close to AAR have said the consortium would be
willing to buy out BP's interest for $25 billion as the partners
have been unable to iron out differences over many issues, such
as TNK-BP's strategy and foreign expansion.
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Dan Lalor)