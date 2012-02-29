MOSCOW Feb 29 TNK-BP International
, the main unit of the Russian-British oil company,
said on Wednesday its net income rose 54 percent to $8.981
billion last year on the back of strong production growth and
high oil prices.
Revenues of the company, which is half owned by BP,
were up to $60.2 billion from $44.646 billion in 2010, with
EBITDA rising almost 41 percent to $14.601 billion in 2011.
TNK-BP said in a statement that the increase in revenues
were driven by "a higher Urals price and production growth
partly offset by changes in mix, i.e. redirection of crude
volumes from export to the domestic and CIS market to take
advantage of higher margins."
TNK-BP said in the presentation it raised $500 million in
loans from a number of international banks in the fourth quarter
of 2011. Its net debt were up to $6.735 billion last year from
$4.677 billion seen in 2010.
