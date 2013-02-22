UPDATE 9-Oil market whipsawed as OPEC production discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
LONDON Feb 22 Rosneft plans to take control of rival Russian oil company TNK-BP by April 1, completing one of the sector's biggest takeovers three months early, an industry source with knowledge of the deal said.
Rosneft is buying the business for $55 billion from its 50-50 owners, private Russian consortium AAR and British oil company BP, in two separate deals.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Electricity costs for companies and individuals in Brazil are likely to further increase in the second half of the year due to insufficient water in hydroelectric plants' reservoirs after below average rains, power sector experts said on Monday.
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.