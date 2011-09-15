Sept 15 BP's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP has announced a 2012 Urals crude tender for shipment from Novorossiisk and Primorsk, traders told Reuters on Thursday.

They added that buyers have been asked to bid for one to three monthly 100,000 tonne Urals URL-NWE-E cargoes from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

From the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk buyers are bidding for one to three 80,000 and 140,000 tonne cargoes URL-E URL140-MED per month.

The tender with sellers option closes on Sept. 30. (Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)