MOSCOW Oct 18 BP's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP, awarded its 2012 Urals crude tender for shipment from Novorossiisk and Primorsk to Shell (RDSa.L), Trafigura and Eni, traders said on Tuesday.

They said that Shell and Trafigura won the tender to lift Urals URL-NWE-E cargoes from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk. The same companies were awarded 80,000 tonnes for lifting in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, while Eni will ship 140,000 tonnes cargoes from the southern outlet.

Last month traders said that buyers were asked to bid for one to three monthly 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes from Primorsk.

From Novorossiisk buyers were bidding for one to three 80,000 and 140,000 tonne cargoes URL-E URL140-MED per month. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin)