BRUSSELS Feb 26 EU antitrust regulators will clear Russian oil producer Rosneft's plan to acquire control of TNK-BP without any conditions, as they have not found any competition concerns, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

State-owned Rosneft is buying TNK-BP from private Russian group AAR and British oil company BP in two separate deals worth a total $55 billion, making it one of the biggest takeovers in the sector.

"The European Commission is expected to clear this unconditionally as there are no competition issues and no major overlaps," said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The EU competition authority has set a March 8 deadline for its decision.