Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
BRUSSELS Feb 26 EU antitrust regulators will clear Russian oil producer Rosneft's plan to acquire control of TNK-BP without any conditions, as they have not found any competition concerns, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
State-owned Rosneft is buying TNK-BP from private Russian group AAR and British oil company BP in two separate deals worth a total $55 billion, making it one of the biggest takeovers in the sector.
"The European Commission is expected to clear this unconditionally as there are no competition issues and no major overlaps," said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The EU competition authority has set a March 8 deadline for its decision.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.