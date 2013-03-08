BRUSSELS, March 8 EU antitrust regulators unconditionally cleared on Friday Russian oil producer Rosneft's bid to acquire control of TNK-BP, saying they did not have any competition concerns.

State-owned Rosneft is buying TNK-BP from private Russian group AAR and British oil company BP in two separate deals worth a total $55 billion, making it one of the biggest takeovers in the sector.

Reuters had last week flagged news of the Commission's expected approval.

The European Commission said in a statement that its investigation did not find any competition concerns.

"The merged entity would continue to face constraints from a number of strong competitors, while its customers would be capable of switching both to other suppliers as well as to other means of transportation for their crude oil demands," it said.