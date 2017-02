MOSCOW May 28 The four Soviet-born tycoons who share control of TNK-BP with BP have lost trust in the British major as a partner, a source at the consortium representing the local shareholders said after one of them, Mikhail Fridman, resigned as TNK-BP CEO.

"This represents a further breakdown in the relationship between TNK-BP's shareholders," the source said on Monday. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Melissa Akin)