MOSCOW Oct 21 TNK-BP's Deputy CEO Maxim Barsky, who had been groomed for the top job at Russia's No.3 oil firm, is leaving his job, a source close to the company said on Friday, confirming a report in the Kommersant daily.

Barsky had publicly expressed frustration that he had not been formally elevated to the position of CEO, leading to a loss of confidence among TNK-BP's shareholders.

TNK-BP, a 50-50 joint venture between British oil major BP and a quartet of Soviet-born oligarchs, will award Barsky a multi-million-dollar payoff in an agreed severance deal and launch a search for a replacement, Kommersant wrote.

TNK-BP announces third-quarter results next week. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Douglas Busvine)