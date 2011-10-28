MOSCOW Oct 28 Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP is close to agreeing on a $1 billion deal to buy a 45 percent stake in Amazon oil exploration blocks from Brazil's HRT Participacoes , sources close to deal talks said on Friday.

"Things are going well ... we are almost there," one source close to TNK-BP management said, confirming comments by other sources familiar with the talks being held in Brazil.

The deal, expected to be signed early next week, would be the largest upstream foreign investment by Russia's No.3 oil firm, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires.

It would represent the third significant deal for TNK-BP outside Russia, where the company's growth prospects in particular in the promising offshore, have been blocked by state-controlled Rosneft . (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Melissa Akin, editing by Maria Kiselyova)