MOSCOW Nov 11 A Siberian court has rejected a $2.8 billion lawsuit filed by minority shareholders in Russia's No.3 oil firm TNK-BP against board members nominated by the firm's British shareholder BP, a BP lawyer said on Friday.

"The claim was initially absurd and legally groundless," lawyer Konstantin Lukoyanov said in a statement.

The judge hearing the case had earlier ruled that the plaintiffs owned less than 1 percent of TNK-BP's shares -- the necessary threshold according to the Russian law.

The main plaintiff, Andrey Prokhorov, was seeking damages from two BP nominees on the board of TNK-BP Holding, claiming the company incurred losses because their actions prevented TNK-BP from joining an alliance with Rosneft. (Reporting by Melissa Akin, Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)