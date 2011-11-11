* Two minority shareholders' lawsuits rejected
* Arbitration process in London still under way
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin
MOSCOW, Nov 11 A Russian court threw out
two multi-billion dollar lawsuits against BP on Friday,
handing the British oil company a key victory in legal battles
surrounding its Russian oil venture TNK-BP.
A judge in the Siberian oil town of Tyumen rejected suits
brought by Andrey Prokhorov, a minority shareholder in Russia's
No.3 oil firm; one for $13 billion from BP and another for $2.8
billion from two BP nominees on the board of operating unit
TNK-BP Holding (TBH).
Prokhorov had said TNK-BP suffered financial losses because
it had been excluded from a planned strategic alliance unveiled
in January between BP and Rosneft.
"None of the grounds for the lawsuits were proved in court,"
BP lawyer Konstantin Lukoyanov told Reuters.
Jeremy Huck, president of BP Russia, said the
ruling was "a positive contribution to the investment climate in
Russia".
"We are pleased with the court's decision to reject the
groundless claims against BP and two TNK-BP Holding board
members. As a shareholder of TNK-BP, we are committed to helping
the company grow," he said in a statement.
A writing ruling on the $13 billion lawsuit against BP will
be issued within days, Lukoyanov said. The court found against
the $2.8 billion suit because Prokhorov did not muster the
necessary 1 percent shareholding for the case to go ahead.
Prokhorov's lawyers said they would appeal the ruling,
saying they were given less than two hours to state their case
on Friday.
"These court proceedings show that Russia still has a long
way to go to meet international standards of corporate law,"
said Dmitry Chepurenko of law firm Liniya Prava.
Legal wrangling continues surrounding TNK-BP, a 50-50
venture between BP and AAR, a consortium made up of four
Soviet-born billionaires, after the local partners mounted
successful legal action to block the BP-Rosneft transaction.
"The decision to reject (the) lawsuit does not mean the end
of the conflict between the Russian and the Western shareholders
in the company. But it may help to create a short-term positive
background (for TNK-BP shares)," BFA brokerage said in a note.
ARBITRATION CONTINUES
BP and Rosneft had agreed to team up to explore for oil in
Russia's Arctic offshore and swap shares, but AAR won a London
court injunction against the deal that was upheld in arbitration
proceedings.
The local shareholders in TNK-BP said the BP-Rosneft deal
violated an exclusivity clause in TNK-BP's shareholder
agreement. Rosneft has since agreed to search the same blocks in
the Kara Sea with U.S. group ExxonMobil.
Arbitration under English law continues, seeking to
establish whether BP infringed the shareholder agreement with
AAR. A ruling in favour of AAR could open the way for it to seek
damages.
Political analyst Nikolai Petrov of the Moscow Carnegie
Centre believes that Kremlin is keen to solve the differences to
send a positive signal to foreign business, but the dispute is
likely to run on.
"I'm not sure that the legal fight is over for BP. But it's
good for the company that the Kremlin is trying to attract money
to the country and halt capital outflows when the crisis is
looming large," he said.
TNK-BP management has, meanwhile, written to the company's
board asking it to consider legal action against BP and its
executives in Britain and the British Virgin Islands over the
Rosneft deal.
A board meeting tentatively scheduled for this week was not
held, however, after the company's three independent directors
sought outside legal advice on the dispute. The next board
meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9, shareholder sources say.
