* Two lawsuits, $2.8 bln and $13 bln, against BP in Russia
* Both cases to be heard on Friday
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 10 A Russian judge decided to
adjourn hearings on a $2.8 billion lawsuit against BP Plc
executives on Thursday for one day, saying there were not enough
chairs in the courtroom to accommodate the public.
The lawsuit was brought by a minority shareholder in
Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP Holding,
whose parent TNK-BP Ltd is half-owned by BP.
The plaintiff, Andrey Prokhorov, is seeking damages from
two BP nominees on the board of TNK-BP Holding, claiming the
company incurred financial losses because their actions
prevented TNK-BP from joining an alliance with Rosneft
Prokhorov had also filed a similar lawsuit, put at $13
billion, against BP in the same arbitration court of the
Siberian city of Tyumen where TNK-BP is registered.
Both cases are now due to be heard on Friday, when the judge
said the hearings should resume in a bigger room, according to
law firm Liniya Prava, which represents the plaintiff.
A spokesman for a law firm which represents BP's legal
interests confirmed the development, calling the decision "a
strange twist of the Russian judiciary".
BP is also engaged in arbitration proceedings initiated by
its partner in TNK-BP, a consortium called Alfa-Access-Renova
(AAR) which includes four Soviet-born billionaires.
The consortium is asking an international tribunal to rule
on whether the Rosneft deal -- which eventually failed --
represented a breach of an exclusivity clause in the TNK-BP
shareholder pact that obliges BP to use TNK-BP as its main
investment vehicle in Russia.
