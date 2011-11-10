* Two lawsuits, $2.8 bln and $13 bln, against BP in Russia

* Both cases to be heard on Friday

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Nov 10 A Russian judge decided to adjourn hearings on a $2.8 billion lawsuit against BP Plc executives on Thursday for one day, saying there were not enough chairs in the courtroom to accommodate the public.

The lawsuit was brought by a minority shareholder in Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP Holding, whose parent TNK-BP Ltd is half-owned by BP.

The plaintiff, Andrey Prokhorov, is seeking damages from two BP nominees on the board of TNK-BP Holding, claiming the company incurred financial losses because their actions prevented TNK-BP from joining an alliance with Rosneft .

Prokhorov had also filed a similar lawsuit, put at $13 billion, against BP in the same arbitration court of the Siberian city of Tyumen where TNK-BP is registered.

Both cases are now due to be heard on Friday, when the judge said the hearings should resume in a bigger room, according to law firm Liniya Prava, which represents the plaintiff.

A spokesman for a law firm which represents BP's legal interests confirmed the development, calling the decision "a strange twist of the Russian judiciary".

BP is also engaged in arbitration proceedings initiated by its partner in TNK-BP, a consortium called Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) which includes four Soviet-born billionaires.

The consortium is asking an international tribunal to rule on whether the Rosneft deal -- which eventually failed -- represented a breach of an exclusivity clause in the TNK-BP shareholder pact that obliges BP to use TNK-BP as its main investment vehicle in Russia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)