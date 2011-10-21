MOSCOW Oct 21 Mikhail Fridman will continue to serve as chief executive of Russia's No.3 oil firm TNK-BP until the end of 2013 and his deputy, Maxim Barsky, will not be replaced after leaving the company, TNK-BP's shareholders said on Friday.

BP will then nominate a successor to Fridman, the British oil major said in a statement issued jointly with Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR), a consortium that represents a quartet of billionaire local shareholders led by Fridman. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Melissa Akin)