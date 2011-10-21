MOSCOW Oct 21 Mikhail Fridman will continue to serve as chief executive of Russia's No.3 oil firm TNK-BP until the end of 2013 now that his heir apparent, Deputy CEO Maxim Barsky, is leaving the company, sources close to management said on Friday.

The sources also said the decision for Fridman to stay on had been agreed between the core shareholders in TNK-BP, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires that includes Fridman. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)