LONDON, June 21 Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP's stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

People familiar with the matter are cited as saying Fridman has proposed two scenarios for changing TNK-BP's ownership structure.

One option involves AAR selling its stake in the TNK-BP to BP for cash and shares, in a deal that would leave the oligarchs with significant shareholdings in BP.

The second option, cited in the FT, would see AAR buying half of BP's stake in TNK-BP.

Fridman, who stepped down as chief executive of TNK-BP in May, heads AAR, the group of billionaires that own half of TNK-BP, the British oil giant's Russian venture.

BP has previously said it does not want to be a minority shareholder in TNK-BP.

BP and TNK-BP could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)