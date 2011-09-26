MOSCOW, Sept 26 TNK-BP , Russia's third-largest oil producer, did not discuss senior management appointments at a board meeting last week.

TNK-BP also said on Monday the board had approved an additional $1.25 billion dividend payout to shareholders for the first half and that Tony Hayward, a BP nominee, would step down and be replaced in due course.

Shareholder sources had said deputy chief executive Maxim Barsky's position might come up for discussion at the two-day board meeting last Thursday and Friday after Barsky had publicly expressed frustration he had not been formally confirmed as chief executive.

The sources had said, however, that Barsky was more likely to continue in his role for the time being.

TNK-BP is half owned by British group BP , with the balance held by a group of Soviet-born billionaires represented through the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium and led by Mikhail Fridman, who remains in the role of CEO. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Dan Lalor)