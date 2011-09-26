(Adds detail, background)

MOSCOW, Sept 26 The man nominated to become chief executive of Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP will not make good on his threat to step down over the continued refusal of the company's owners to make him head of the group, a source familiar with the matter said.

TNK-BP named Maxim Barksy deputy CEO in November 2009 and said he would become CEO in January 2011. He told the Financial Times in July he would stand down by the end of this year if he were not made CEO.

But a source close to the matter said Barsky would continue with the status quo even if his deadline is not met.

Sources close to the group's owners -- UK-based BP and AAR, a group of Russian and Russia-connected billionaires -- have no plans to elevate him to the top job, even if it means he will leave.

"It's his decision," one source said.

In a sign of the shareholders' relaxed attitude about the matter, TNK-BP said on Monday that a board meeting held last week did not discuss Barsky's position.

Mikhail Fridman, the key figure in the AAR consortium, remains CEO. Some analysts are critical of the existing governance structure whereby BP and AAR dominate the board. The frequent haggling over strategy and legal battles between the two sides is seen as curtailing efficient decision-making.

"(TNK-BP) has yet to evolve in to a functioning board (with a CEO) that can actually best manage the company's interests. In our view, this could usefully change," Fred Lucas, oil analyst at JP Morgan Cazenove, said in a note to investors.

Nonetheless, high oil prices and rising production have allowed TNK-BP to boost its payout to its owners.

TNK-BP said its board had approved an additional $1.25 billion dividend payout to shareholders for the first half.

It added that former BP CEO Tony Hayward, a BP nominee, would step down and be replaced in due course. (Writing by Tom Bergin; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)