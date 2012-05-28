May 28 Mikhail Fridman, a Soviet-born
billionaire who is a partner of BP in Russia's
third-largest oil company TNK-BP, has resigned as
TNK-BP's chief executive officer.
Here is a timeline of BP's chequered history in
Russia:
1997 - BP paid $571 million to buy a 10 percent stake in
SIDANKO, then Russia's fifth-largest oil company and part of the
UNEXIM-MFK banking group controlled by oligarch Vladimir
Potanin.
2003 - BP established its $7 billion Russian joint venture,
TNK-BP, the largest foreign investment in Russia, a
result of the merger of Russian companies TNK, SIDANKO and Onako
with the majority of BP's Russian oil assets. The company was 50
percent owned by BP and 50 percent owned by a group of
Russia-connected investors: Alfa Group, Access Industries and
Renova (AAR). TNK-BP also owned a 50 percent interest in
Slavneft, another large Russian oil company.
2005 - TNK-BP liquidated SIDANKO after merging it with other
assets.
2006 - Prosecutors in the Siberian town of Irkutsk demanded
a local natural resources agency suspend TNK-BP's licence for
the Kovykta gas field on environmental grounds.
2007 - TNK-BP agreed in 2007 to sell Kovykta to Gazprom for
about $1 billion, but the deal collapsed due to disagreements on
price.
2008
March - Russian police raided the offices of BP and TNK-BP
in Moscow and questioned managers. There was speculation the
Kremlin wanted one of its own companies, such as state gas
monopoly Gazprom, to buy out the Russian billionaire
shareholders in the venture and become partner to BP.
May - Court action by a local brokerage stopped TNK-BP from
using key foreign specialist staff.
June - TNK-BP's Russian shareholders threatened BP with
legal action to strip BP-nominated directors of their powers in
TNK-BP as the corporate conflict flared up.
July - Russia's migration service said TNK-BP Chief
Executive Robert Dudley could not work in Russia under his
temporary visa.
August - Dudley left Russia blaming a campaign of harassment
in a fight for control between BP and its partners.
December - CEO Dudley resigned, with Chief Operating Officer
Tim Summers taking over as interim CEO.
2009
January - Shareholders finalised a deal under which BP ceded
some influence to AAR in return for an end to hostilities.
November - Maxim Barsky nominated as the new chief of
TNK-BP, but he left the company in October 2011 with Mikhail
Fridman appointed as CEO till the end of 2013.
2010
The licence holder of the Kovykta gas field, majority owned
by TNK-BP, was put up for sale at an auction at a starting price
of $500 million. Gazprom paid 22.3 billion roubles ($773
million) for the rights to develop the field.
2011
January - BP and Rosneft agreed to a $16 billion share swap
under which they planned to jointly explore for offshore oil and
gas in the Russian Arctic.
May - The deal with Rosneft collapsed after BP's Russian
partners won an injunction in a court of arbitration.
August - Russian bailiffs raided BP's Moscow office in
connection with the lawsuit by TNK-BP's minority shareholders
over the BP-Rosneft deal.
November - A Russian court rejected the lawsuit.
2012
May - Fridman resigned as TNK-BP's chief executive officer
with an AAR source saying the consortium had lost trust in the
British major as a partner.
