* Remote fields are tough drilling challenges
* Gas output burnt off
By Melissa Akin
VERKHNECHONSK, Russia, Sept 9 Oil was discovered
in 1978 deep under the forest floor in this corner of Eastern
Siberia, but the challenges of drilling here were created
hundreds of millions of years ago in a churn of silt and sea
water .
"There was an ocean here, and it covered all this land,"
Igor Rustamov, head of Verkhnechonskneftegaz, the TNK-BP
led operator of the field, said.
"There was a migration of liquids into the reservoirs."
The modern-day result is one of the more difficult drilling
propositions in the Russian oil industry -- layers of hard rock
and pockets of salt deep under the Siberian taiga, 1,200 km from
the nearest major city.
The oil which emerges is shipped eastward through a newly
built $25 billion pipeline and loaded onto tankers at the
Pacific port of Kozmino, where it competes with Middle Eastern
crude in the lucrative Asian market.
It also crosses the Pacific to refineries in the United
States, where it has acquired a following as a replacement for
crude from Alaska's declining North Slope.
For all the field's complexity, such challenges may be the
new normal in Russia, the world's largest oil producer, which is
struggling to keep output steady at 10.2 million barrels per day
as Soviet-era fields decline.
Fields like Eastern Siberia's Verkhnechonsk, set to pump
nearly 100,000 bpd this year and reach its plateau of over
150,000 bpd in 2014, are ever more complex and remote, but
essential to maintaining Russia's oil exports as the Soviet oil
heartland of Western Siberia declines.
While the bulk of Russia's output will come from those old
fields -- Western Siberia still holds nearly 3/4 of Russia's
reserves -- East Siberia is keeping the oil flowing to growing
markets of Asia via the ESPO pipeline, which is due to expand to
1 million bpd in 2012, or a tenth of Russia's total output.
Western Siberia, too, requires heavy investment in
technology to maximise output from crudely tapped wells, but the
wells are already drilled and the pipelines, power lines and
roads built.
In the east, oil companies face up-front costs to get oil
flowing from fields surrounded by nothing but forest for
hundreds of kilometres. Even drilling contractors willing and
able to work here are harder to come by.
Up to $6 billion in investment have been committed to
Verkhnechonsk with a view to healthy returns at oil prices from
$75-$120 per barrel.
"I am positive that Verkhnechonsk will eventually be more
profitable than Western Siberia," Nikolai Ivanov, TNK-BP's
director for upstream planning, said in a telephone interview.
LOST GAS
High up on a rig, an operator tracks progress as length
after length of pipe bears down through layers of rock, then
gradually veers off to the side, using a state of the art
tracking system to adjust the path as it goes, tapping the
richest beds.
Seen from above on a map, the wells wend their way outward
from the pad -- more horizontal than vertical, said one rig
worker at Pad 19, where one of a dozen contractors at the field,
KCA Deutag, was drilling its newest well.
"If you take an ordinary pencil and bend it, it will break,"
he said, drawing a parallel to the steel pipe used to drill the
curving wells, some of them 2,800 metres long or more. "But what
if the pencil is a metre long?"
Similar technology is in use at only one other Russian
field: Rosneft's Vankor, a 300,000 bpd Arctic field,
which this year has kept the country's oil output at post-Soviet
peaks with a stepped-up drilling campaign.
That oil companies are willing to spend billions of dollars
to drill here here is in part due to the government's
willingness to hand out exemptions on mineral extraction tax and
export duty on crude.
The operators, encouraged by the duty break, had already
decided to add a new drilling rig to speed up development at the
field when the government, noting the rise in oil prices in the
two years since it began to produce, cancelled the exemption
half a year earlier than planned.
The government defends the move, saying it is targetting
internal rate of return of around 15 percent on behalf of the
companies.
But ad hoc tax breaks for individual fields are
controversial and may be consigned to the past if the
government, due to implement a reform of export duty in October,
follows through with a more radical move to field by field
profit-based taxation.
"If things were done purely on the basis of economic
considerations, perhaps some of these development projects would
not be going ahead," said Alexander Burgansky, head of oil and
gas research at Otkritiye in Moscow.
"East Siberia is being incentivised not because it is the
only way to sustain its oil production but that is what Russian
government has decided to do," Burgansky said, adding: "It also
has political implications for the Asian markets and Southeast
Asia."
A more serious consequence of the field's location is the
fate of the associated gas extracted as a by-product of oil
production from the gas-rich field. For lack of a nearby market,
hundreds of millions of dollars worth of gas is burnt off, or
flared.
With an accelerated field development plan in place, the
more oil it produces, the more gas it will have to flare.
"The lost revenue is taken into consideration, but it's
never in favour of the gas," Rustamov said. "The most economical
way of using the gas is to flare it."
In Western Siberia, oilfields regularly burn power at their
own plants and sell their excess electricity to the grid, if
they cannot deliver it directly to Gazprom.
Far from the grid, Verkhnechonsk burns associated gas in two
captive power plants which consume just 8.5 percent of the
associated gas. A third, more powerful 63 mW plant will be built
next year.
From 2013, when a new $168 million gas re-injection facility
comes on line, it will be pumped back underground to wait for
Gazprom to build a new pipeline that could also link
Verkhnechonsk to a market for its gas.
The gas export monopoly must build new pipelines in the area
to supply Siberia's own customers as well as to ship gas from
its Chayandinskoye field to the Pacific coast, more than 2,000
km to the east of Verkhnechonsk.
Said Rustamov: "It's just where Mother Nature put
it."
(Reporting by Melissa Akin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)