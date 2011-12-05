MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia's TNK-BP, currently developing a gas project in Vietnam acquired from its major shareholder BP, has also bid for ConocoPhillips assets in the Asian country, TNK-BP's head of upstream operations Alexander Dodds said on Monday.

"We did put a bid in," Dodds told a news briefing in response to a question.

TNK-BP, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and a quartet of Soviet-born businessmen, has already expanded its upstream operations to Vietnam, Venezuela and Brazil.

Dodds said he may present the company's board with new upstream opportunities outside its existing asset base. (Reporting by Melissa Akin, Writing by Douglas Busvine)