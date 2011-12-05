* Petrovietnam already interested in Vietnam gas assets
* Dodds may present new upstream opportunities to board
* Capex seen up 10 percent next year to fund growth
(Adds details on Conoco's Vietnam assets, executives on planned
field launches, capex)
MOSCOW, Dec 5 Russia's TNK-BP,
developing a gas project in Vietnam acquired from its major
shareholder BP, has also bid for ConocoPhillips
assets in the Asian country, TNK-BP's head of upstream
operations Alexander Dodds said on Monday.
"We did put a bid in," Dodds told a news briefing in
response to a question.
TNK-BP, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and a quartet of
Soviet-born businessmen, has already taken over some gas assets
in the South China Sea from its British co-owner and expressed
its interest in expanding in Vietnam.
It has said it will bid for one block of nine blocks on
offer by the Vietnamese government in a tender which opens this
week.
State oil and gas group Petrovietnam has already said it
will bid for the ConocoPhillips assets, three oil fields and one
gas field which are further north in the South China Sea.
Their location at a fair distance from TNK-BP's Vietnamese
base means they are likely to be a low priority for the Russian
producer, but the bid offers more evidence that TNK-BP's
expansion drive will not end with the first round of purchases.
TNK-BP, which produces about 1.8 million barrels per day of
oil equivalent, mostly at declining Soviet-era fields in Western
Siberia, is going further afield to boost production to
compensate for output losses in that region, which averaged 5
percent last year.
It is deploying often-expensive new technology at some of
Russia's oldest fields, and at the same time planning to launch
new production in the latter half of the decade in Yamal, an
Arctic peninsula which is Russia's next energy frontier.
The foreign projects are yet another way of hedging declines
in Russia.
TNK-BP management has board approval to pursue operations in
three countries outside the former Soviet Union: Vietnam and
Venezuela, where it bought assets from BP as it sold down its
portfolio to pay damages for the Macondo disaster; and Brazil,
where it bought into an exploration business.
Dodds said he may present the company's board with new
upstream opportunities outside its existing asset base.
"You never say never," he said. "If something came to the
table that was interesting, it is our responsibility to get the
shareholders to look at it. If they want to pursue that is their
call."
TNK has also said that it would like to apply some of the
skills acquired at foreign projects to improve its operations in
Russia, offering Venezuela's experience with heavy oil as an
example to be followed at its Arctic Russkoye field despite
differences in climate.
For now, greenfields account for one in seven barrels of
output, it said in a presentation. Next up is gas from the
Rospan field, due to start in 2015, then oil from another Yamal
field, Suzun, in 2017.
Francis Sommer, vice president for production and
technology, said capital spending was likely to rise about 10
percent next year from this year's estimated $4.6 billion to
fund output growth.
"Greenfield (spending) comes in big chunks," he said. "There
might be a big spend on Rospan in a certain year."
The government is in the process of re-engineering the tax
regime to make upstream investment, particularly in brownfields,
more attractive.
"The brownfield issue is a challenging one for us," Dodds
said. "There is huge potential left in these fields (but) it
will take money to develop."
The company says it can reduce those declines to 2 percent
per year, but analysts who recently visited its Samotlor field,
one of the world's largest, said 1 percent seemed possible with
use of new technologies and drilling approaches.
"If you can change the recovery factor by just a little,
it's actually a large volume of oil," Sommer said.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Hans-Juergen Peters)