* TNT recommends two new supervisory board appointments

* TNT rejects Jana Partner's board proposals

* TNT's nominations are "more of the same" -PostNL source

* Jana to propose two board nominations at April AGM (Adds quote from investor Mackenzie Cundill, paragraphs 13-14)

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 - A dispute between TNT Express and a key investor intensified on Monday when U.S.-based Jana Partners rejected TNT's new board nominees and said it would propose its own candidates at the annual shareholder meeting in April.

Jana called for an overhaul of the TNT Express supervisory board in December, including replacing the chair, to try to force the Amsterdam-listed logistics company to improve operational performance while at the same time explore an sale.

Jana, which together with Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCO) has a combined stake in TNT Express of just over 5 percent, told Reuters earlier this year the current TNT management was destroying shareholder value and needed to be replaced.

"It is continued poor operating performance and deterioration of value that threatens TNT Express and all of its stakeholders, and we believe the current Board is in no position to refuse the help of the highly-qualified individuals we have proposed in addressing these issues," Barry Rosenstein, Managing Partner at Jana Partners in New York said in a letter sent to TNT's Chair Antony Burgmans on Monday, and seen by Reuters.

TNT has come under intense scrutiny over weak financial results, operational problems and declining revenues across all of its markets as the global economic slowdown led more customers to snub air transport in favour of cheaper shipping.

Listed in May after it split from delivery firm PostNL, shares of TNT Express have fallen from a high of 10.20 euros on May 10 to a low of 4.46 euros on Oct. 6.

NEW NOMINEES

Jana had proposed three new board members, although on Monday said it would settle for two. Jana previously said it was prepared to rally other investors and would take its concerns to the firm's annual general meeting in April.

TNT earlier on Monday proposed Dutchmen Marcel Smits, chief executive of Sara Lee, and Sjoerd van Keulen, director of the Holland Financial Centre, a financial sector foundation.

Jana rejected the nominees, saying they did not have "relevant transportation experience". Instead, it nominated Alan Jones, a former TNT executive, to replace chairman Burgmans, and David Siegel, a former US Airways executive and restructuring expert.

Some other investors agree with the need to shake up the board, including Dutch mail delivery firm PostNL - which is TNT's biggest shareholder with a 29.9 percent stake - according to a source familiar with PostNL's thinking.

"TNT's board has missed an opportunity to enter into a genuine dialogue with its shareholders and the board proposals represent more of the same, or the Dutch old boys' network," said the source close to PostNL on Monday.

PostNL declined to comment. PostNL, which is also struggling to compete with low-cost rivals and a steady fall in mail volumes as more people use electronic communications such as email, has had to write down more than 700 million euros in the last two quarters due to the decreasing value of its TNT stake.

Investor Mackenzie Cundill, which owns 4.7 percent of TNT, also criticised TNT's board proposals.

"The steps taken by the TNT Express board today are both cynical and repulsive," David Tiley, investment manager, told Reuters. "The suggestion to add more international, industry-specific experience to the Supervisory Board was boldly rejected by the incumbent board. It's a black eye for corporate governance and for chairman Burgmans."

TNT said it had rejected the nominations made by Jana and that candidates did not meet the requirements of independence as laid down in the company's legal and governance rules.

"Jana put forward three potential candiates...that have already received compensation by Jana and they expect additional compensation by Jana once they are on the supervisory board," TNT Express spokesman Ernst Moeskis told Reuters on Monday.

Moeskis said the payments violated the legal and governance rules of the supervisory board.

Jana said there were no prohibitions against such compensation in either the Dutch corporate governance code or TNT's articles, but if Jones and Seigel were appointed they would nevertheless return the $20,000 paid to them by Jana.

Jana also said in its letter to TNT that it had not promised the nominees any extra compensation for meeting targets once on the board, nor does it intend to do so in the future. (Reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jodie Ginsberg)