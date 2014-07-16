AMSTERDAM, July 16 Shares in Dutch logistics and
parcels company TNT Express fell more than 3 percent
in early trading on on Wednesday after it said it might face a
"material" fine as a result of an investigation by French
competition authorities.
Britain's Royal Mail also received notice on
Wednesday regarding "issues" at its French subsidiary GLS
France.
TNT Express gave no details of the allegations detailed in
the Statement of Objections (SO) it had received from the French
Competition Authority, adding that it had been cooperating since
2010 with an investigation into alleged anti-competitive
practices by the company.
"On the basis of preliminary analysis of the SO, it cannot
be excluded that TNT Express will be fined for a material amount
as a result of this procedure," the company said in a statement.
