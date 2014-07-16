AMSTERDAM, July 16 Shares in Dutch logistics and parcels company TNT Express fell more than 3 percent in early trading on on Wednesday after it said it might face a "material" fine as a result of an investigation by French competition authorities.

Britain's Royal Mail also received notice on Wednesday regarding "issues" at its French subsidiary GLS France.

TNT Express gave no details of the allegations detailed in the Statement of Objections (SO) it had received from the French Competition Authority, adding that it had been cooperating since 2010 with an investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by the company.

"On the basis of preliminary analysis of the SO, it cannot be excluded that TNT Express will be fined for a material amount as a result of this procedure," the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by William Hardy)