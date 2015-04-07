(Fixes spelling in second paragraph)

AMSTERDAM, April 7 TNT Express Chairman Antony Burgmans said on Tuesday he is highly confident that the FedEx offer to buy TNT Express will not meet the same fate as a bid from UPS which was blocked by European regulators in 2013.

"This is a much simpler deal," he told a news conference in Amsterdam. "We've pored over this in all detail and we feel very confident. Last time we thought it was doable, but complex, but this time we are as certain as can be in life that this deal will close in Brussels." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)