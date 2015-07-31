BRUSSELS, July 31 The European Commission said
on Friday that it had opened an in-depth investigation into
Fedex's proposed 4.4 billion euro ($4.9 billion)
takeover of Dutch rival TNT Express.
The Commission, which oversees EU mergers and competition
issues, said it had concerns that the merged entity would face
insufficient competitive constraints in small package deliveries
from the only two remaining players - UPS and DHL
, owned by Deutsche Post.
"Many businesses, and in particular e-commerce, rely heavily
on affordable and reliable small package delivery services, and
many consumers depend on these services to ensure rapid and safe
delivery of goods they have bought," Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The Commission has 90 working days, until 8 December 2015,
to investigate the proposed acquisition and to determine whether
these initial concerns are founded.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)