

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS Oct 20 FedEx is poised to gain unconditional EU approval for its 4.4 billion euro ($5 billion) acquisition of Dutch peer TNT, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, making it Europe's second-biggest delivery services business.

With a European market share of 17 percent, the combined company would be ahead of UPS but behind Deutsche Post's DHL business. The deal would also strengthen FedEx's position as the world's No.3 player.

TNT shares jumped 10 percent to 7.55 euros on Tuesday -- the biggest gainer on the Stoxx European Industrial Goods and Services Index.

The planned reduction in the number of European players from four to three had triggered a full-scale investigation by the European Commission on July 31 because of concern that the deal could reduce competition and result in higher prices.

The EU antitrust enforcer, which subsequently made a price analysis of the bid, had an internal deadline of Oct. 16 to decide whether to send a statement of objections listing problematic issues to FedEx.

Such moves usually ratchet up the pressure on companies to offer concessions unless they can convince regulators otherwise.

The company has not received such a document, a FedEx spokeswoman said.

"We continue to work constructively with the Commission to obtain clearance of the transaction and are making timely progress on the necessary regulatory steps required around the world. We are confident that we will close the acquisition in the first half of the calendar year 2016."

TNT spokesman Cyrille Gibot also confirmed that the deal was expected to close in the first half of next year.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.

The EU executive is scheduled to announce its decision by Jan. 13.

UPS had sought to buy TNT in 2012, but the bid was scuppered by the Commission because the combined company would have controlled more than 30 percent of the European market. UPS has challenged the Commission's decision and has been lobbying against the proposed FedEx deal. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)