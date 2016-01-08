BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
BRUSSELS Jan 8 The European Commission said on Friday it had approved without conditions FedEx's planned 4.4 billion euro ($4.78 billion) takeover of Dutch package delivery rival TNT Express.
The Commission said in a statement that the two were not particularly close competitors and the merged entity would continue to face strong competition from its rivals in all markets concerned.
The two companies earlier said they had secured the approval. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.