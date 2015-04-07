BRIEF-Empire Resources enters into merger agreement with Ta Chen
* Empire Resources Inc - aggregate value of transaction is approximately $58 million for all of outstanding shares of Empire
AMSTERDAM, April 7 FedEx Corp. CEO Fred Smith told analysts on Tuesday he expected its proposed 4.4 billion euro ($4.8 billion) acquisition of TNT Express to be "very revenue accretive" in the long term.
FedEx's CFO Alan Graf said: "We plan to be very aggressive on spending on integration in the first year." ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)
MILAN, March 31 Pillarstone Italy said on Friday it had finalised the acquisition of 100 percent of Italy's Premuda and would invest 50 million euros ($53.5 million) to support the relaunch of the troubled shipping company.