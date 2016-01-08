AMSTERDAM Jan 8 FedEx and TNT Express said on Friday they had obtained unconditional approval from the European Commission for their proposed merger.

"The European Commission has concluded that the deal does not raise any competition concerns," they said in a statement.

The companies announced in April 2015 that Fedex would buy TNT for 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in order to better compete in Europe. The deal should catapult FedEx to second place in Europe behind Deutsche Post's DHL. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)