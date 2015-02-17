* TNT has Q4 loss, sees weak western European market in 2015

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 Dutch logistics company TNT Express warned on Tuesday that it expected adverse trading conditions to continue in its main western European markets this year after reporting a fourth-quarter net loss, sending its shares sharply lower.

Following a failed acquisition by United Parcel Service Inc. in 2013, TNT has embarked on a restructuring programme, cutting costs, selling operations and investing heavily in its road network to hold on to customers in a weak European market for business package deliveries.

Chief Executive Tex Gunning told journalists he expected the company to make an operating profit in 2015, but declined to provide details. "We will, as I mentioned before, not make a loss in 2015."

TNT shares opened more than 5 percent lower in Amsterdam. By 0832 GMT they were down 8.5 percent at 5.43 euros. The stock is down 18 percent over the past 12 months, compared to a 14 percent rise of the benchmark AEX index.

The company reported a net loss of 137 million euros in the fourth quarter, mostly due to various restructuring charges and impairments totalling 124 million euros, it said in a statement.

It expects restructuring charges of 250 million euros to 300 million euros between 2015 and 2017.

ING analyst Marc Zwartsenburg said the outlook for 2015 did not give comfort either in terms of business conditions or an end to the company's restructuring costs. ING rates shares a "hold."

"It is clear that problem areas Britain, France and Italy are not yet stabilising."

Fourth-quarter sales came in at 1.79 billion euros ($2.03 billion), a 1.6 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, slightly ahead of forecasts.

Gunning said the restructuring charges the company had absorbed showed the scale of the transformation needed to turn TNT around.

But he said 2015 would also be a year of transition. "We will achieve year-on-year improvements from 2016 onwards." ($1 = 0.8804 euro) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jane Merriman)