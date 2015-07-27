AMSTERDAM, July 27 Dutch logistics company TNT
Express reported underlying revenue growth of 4.1
percent in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates,
after revenue from small and medium units globally recovered
after years of decline.
The fourth-largest global logistics firm, which in April
agreed to be taken over by larger U.S. rival FedEx for
$4.8 billion, said it still expected 2015 to be a difficult
year, marked by restructuring costs and major investments in
logistics facilities around the world.
"We are achieving good growth in the SME customer segment
after years of decline," said Chief Executive Tex Gunning in a
statement on Monday.
"We have experienced some positive developments in Western
Europe, but we remain cautious given the economic volatility in
China, Brazil, Australia and Greece."
Revenues were up 6.2 percent at 1.8 billion euros ($1.98
billion), higher than the 1.7 billion euros expected by analysts
polled by Reuters. That was helped by revenue boost from a
stronger dollar, though lower fuel surcharges were a headwind.
The company made operating income of 19 million euros.
($1 = 0.9085 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)