AMSTERDAM Oct 31 Dutch freight and delivery firm TNT Express reported higher-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Monday, in the wake of a profit warning issued earlier this month, and said it was looking for further cost cuts.

TNT Express, which listed in May after it split from Dutch mail group PostNL , reported a 47 percent year-on-year drop in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 43 million euros on revenues of 1.777 billion euros, up 1.3 percent year-on-year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast underlying EBIT of 33.8 million euros on revenues of 1.77 billion euros. (Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Aaron Gray-Block)