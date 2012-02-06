AMSTERDAM Feb 6 U.S.-based investor Jana Partners rejected the two new supervisory board members proposed by TNT Express earlier on Monday, and said it will propose its own nominees at the annual shareholder meeting in April.

Dutch delivery firm TNT, under pressure from investors over its performance, had proposed Marcel Smits, chief executive of Sara Lee,and Sjoerd van Keulen, director of the Holland Financial Centre, a financial sector foundation.

Jana Partners, which previously requested the replacement of TNT Express Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard, told TNT Express in December it wanted three industry experts added to the board.

These included Alan Jones, a former TNT executive, who Jana Partners proposed should replace Antony Burgmans as chairman.

Jana said it will nominate Jones and David Siegel, US Airways executive and restructuring expert, to the board at the TNT annual meeting in April. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)