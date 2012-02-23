By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Feb 23 TNT Express
shareholder U.S.-based investor Jana Partners has withdrawn its
request to TNT's management to appoint new members to the
supervisory board, a person familiar with Jana's thinking said
on Thursday.
Jana sent a letter to TNT on Wednesday withdrawing a request
they had made earlier this year for a board overhaul, the person
familiar with Jana's thinking told Reuters on Thursday.
"In light of the discussions with UPS or a possible new bid,
the company should focus on this deal or a deal to someone
else," said the person familiar with Jana's thinking.
Running a contest to nominate new board members isn't
"practical" at this time in light of current sale talks, said
the person.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)