BRUSSELS, June 15 United Parcel Service Inc
(UPS) is seeking EU regulatory approval for its 5.2
billion euro ($6.6 billion) purchase of Dutch peer TNT Express
to reinforce its position as the world No. 1 package
delivery company.
In addition to boosting its leading position in Europe, the
deal will also give UPS access to TNT's stronger networks in the
fast-growing Asian and Latin American markets. TNT is twice as
big as UPS in Europe.
UPS notified the European Commission of the proposed
acquisition on Friday, the EU watchdog said. It will decide by
July 20 whether to clear the deal or open an in-depth
investigation that could lead to concessions from UPS.
Analysts expect UPS to sell some assets to get regulatory
clearance for the purchase, its largest ever.
German rival Deutsche Post DHL has already urged
the Commission to examine the deal thoroughly as it would boost
UPS' market power in a limited market.
($1 = 0.7939 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes)