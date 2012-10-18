TRIER, Germany Oct 18 United Parcel Service Inc
will have to offer concessions to ease regulatory
concerns about its 5.2 billion euro ($6.8 billion) bid for Dutch
peer TNT Express, the European Union's antitrust chief
said on Thursday.
The European Commission is examining the deal, the biggest
in UPS's 105-year history, which will reinforce it as the world
No. 1 package delivery company.
"We will send the statement of objections to UPS tomorrow,"
Joaquin Almunia told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference
organised by the Academy of European Law in Trier, Germany.
The statement of objections is the regulatory document
detailing the Commission's worries about the impact of the deal
on rivals and consumers.
"The objections need to be removed by remedies," he said.
Almunia declined to say what kind of concessions he was
looking for. The EU competition watchdog typically favours asset
sales.