BRUSSELS Dec 6 Europe's anti-trust watchdog
said on Thursday that UPS faced a difficult task to
overcome competition issues related to its plan to buy Dutch
rival TNT Express.
European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
expressed doubts w hether UPS, the world's No.1 package delivery
company, could allay concerns that the deal would reduce the
number of competitors in Europe to two.
"It still remains to be seen whether appropriate solutions
will ultimately address our concerns for express-parcel
deliveries in Europe," he said.
Almunia said in a conference speech concessions proposed by
UPS must ensure that a third company could compete with a
combined UPS and TNT and Deutsche Post's DHL unit.
UPS's proposed 5.2 billion euro takeover of TNT Express
would make the U.S. group the market leader in Europe and also
give UPS access to TNT's networks in Asia and Latin America.
UPS and TNT have said they plan to sell off certain assets
to help resolve the competition concerns.
The U.S. firm has offered to sell warehouses and customer
bases in more than 10 countries, mainly in eastern Europe, a
person familiar with the matter said. T h e company is also
willing to provide rivals access to its planes at fixed fees.
The source said UPS was talking to prospective buyers, among
them French mail group DPD and Royal Mail's European
express parcel service GLS.
UPS, which also competes with U.S.-based FedEx,
declined to comment.
Almunia also told the conference that the "remedies" had
been improved. He said the European Commission was seeking
feedback from competitors in the industry and customers on the
concessions and would then discuss them with UPS.
The Commission is scheduled to decide on the deal by Feb. 5.