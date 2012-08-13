BRUSSELS Aug 13 The European Commission
temporarily stopped its investigation into United Parcel
Service's 5.2 billion euro ($6.4 billion) bid for Dutch
rival TNT Express, a Commission official said on
Monday.
"Once the Commission has all the necessary information, it
will reset the clock," the official said. The pause could push
back a Nov. 28 deadline set by the Commission to clear the deal.
The EU competition regulator opened a preliminary probe into
the proposed acquisition in June because it said the deal would
narrow an already small international parcel delivery sector.