AMSTERDAM Jan 17 Dutch delivery group TNT Express would consider appointing three new members to its board, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday, in a measure which could help to address discontent among some shareholders.

The comments came after the Financial Times said TNT had told U.S.-based Jana Partners, which along with Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCO) have a combined stake in TNT of just over 5 percent, it doesn't object to the nomination of new board members.

TNT had no immediate comment.

Jana had sent a letter to TNT Express in late December requesting a board overhaul to improve performance and consider the sale of the struggling freight and delivery firm.

Dutch mail group PostNL, which holds 29.9 percent of TNT, is sympathetic to Jana Partner's call to change the TNT board, according to a source familiar with PostNL, but officially PostNL has said it still backs the current TNT board.

Jana Partners, which previously requested the replacement of TNT Express Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard, told Reuters earlier this month the current TNT management team was destroying shareholder value. Jana said should their requests be ignored, they are prepared to rally other investors ahead of the annual general meeting in April. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by David Holmes)