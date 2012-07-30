* EMEA capacity reduced 10-15 percent
AMSTERDAM, July 30 TNT Express, the
Dutch mail-delivery group being bought by UPS, has
reduced European capacity by up to 15 percent in response to
falling demand and is concerned economic growth may remain weak
this year, an executive said on Monday.
The comments came as TNT reported a 67 percent increase in
second-quarter operating profit to 77 million euros ($95.3
million) on sales of 1.83 billion.
"We've taken out the capacity and that is yielding some good
cost results," Bernard Bot, chief financial officer, said.
"We are eying Q3 and Q4 with some concerns given the macro
economic conditions and what some customers are telling us."
The economic crisis has led some customers to shift from
premium to cheaper delivery services. That boosted demand for
economy shipping of goods.
"That has impact on overall price. Our yields and the
overall price we are able to get are down in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa."
TNT is also sharing excess capacity with Emirates Airline
on Singapore and China routes to offset a sharp
volume decline, Bot said.
TNT Express said earlier on Monday it expects "increasingly
challenging" conditions in Europe and Asia Pacific this year,
but gave no specific earnings forecast.
TNT shares were largely flat by 1010 GMT, while the
Amsterdam index was 0.9 percent higher.
UPS BUY UNDER REVIEW
UPS is expected to complete its 5.2 billion euro acquisition
of TNT Express in the fourth quarter of 2012, although EU
regulators are reviewing their combined market
share.
Bot declined to give details about a possible spin off of
assets, saying only that it was cooperating with authorities in
Brussels. A decision by EU regulators is expected by Nov. 28.
Analysts had already warned that the deal would give UPS a
dominant position in some markets, such as Britain, and that as
a result it would have to sell assets to soothe regulatory
concerns.
Analysts have estimated that in the United Kingdom, TNT and
UPS have a combined market share of about 35 percent, while in
Germany and France their share is about 30 percent, and in the
Netherlands it is below 30 percent.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Erica Billingham and
Jon Loades-Carter)