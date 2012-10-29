AMSTERDAM Oct 29 TNT Express, the Dutch mail delivery group being bought by UPS, reported operating profit in line with expectations in the third quarter and said Monday it expects EU Commission approval for the acquisition.

TNT Express said operating profit fell 12 percent to 38 million euros ($49.1 million) on sales of 1.8 billion euros.

Forecasts were in a range of 30 million to 91 million euros, with an average 62 million euros in a Reuters poll of six analysts. They had forecast revenue of 1.783 billion euros.