Honda, Hitachi Automotive say to form EV motor joint venture
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 Dutch freight and delivery firm TNT Express TNTE.AS is not suffering in its home European market from the global economic slowdown or increasing uncertainty among consumers, a Dutch newspaper reported its chief executive as saying.
TNT rival FedEx Corp (FDX.N), the world's No. 2 package delivery company, cut its full-year profit outlook last week, citing high fuel costs and a weak global economy with low consumer confidence forcing companies to cut costs and hold down inventories. [ID:nS1E78L03W]
"European companies act very differently to the American companies. You can't just stick what FedEx said onto TNT," TNT Express Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard told newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview to be published on Thursday. (Reporting by Amsterdam newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,172.15 points on Monday, with a fall in energy and housebuilding stocks outpacing a rally in shares of precious metals miners. * ITHACA: Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not alr
