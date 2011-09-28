AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 Dutch freight and delivery firm TNT Express TNTE.AS is not suffering in its home European market from the global economic slowdown or increasing uncertainty among consumers, a Dutch newspaper reported its chief executive as saying.

TNT rival FedEx Corp (FDX.N), the world's No. 2 package delivery company, cut its full-year profit outlook last week, citing high fuel costs and a weak global economy with low consumer confidence forcing companies to cut costs and hold down inventories. [ID:nS1E78L03W]

"European companies act very differently to the American companies. You can't just stick what FedEx said onto TNT," TNT Express Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard told newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview to be published on Thursday. (Reporting by Amsterdam newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)