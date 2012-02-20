AMSTERDAM Feb 20 TNT Express shareholder SNS Asset Management expects a higher offer from U.S.-listed rival UPS, possibly up to 11 euros per share, SNS fund manager Corne van Zeijl said on Monday.

"I think that 11 euros is possible, looking at UPS. The current bid of 9 euros per share is 28 times expected earnings. The most conservative calculations for cost savings already run to 300 million euros," Van Zeijl said.

SNS Asset Management owns about 0.3 percent of TNT Express shares and 0.8 percent of PostNL, he said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)