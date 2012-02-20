Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
AMSTERDAM Feb 20 TNT Express shareholder SNS Asset Management expects a higher offer from U.S.-listed rival UPS, possibly up to 11 euros per share, SNS fund manager Corne van Zeijl said on Monday.
"I think that 11 euros is possible, looking at UPS. The current bid of 9 euros per share is 28 times expected earnings. The most conservative calculations for cost savings already run to 300 million euros," Van Zeijl said.
SNS Asset Management owns about 0.3 percent of TNT Express shares and 0.8 percent of PostNL, he said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).