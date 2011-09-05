* Cuts 181 jobs out of 800 at HQ, total head count is 83,235

* Follows review after firm split into TNT Express, PostNL

* Overlapping jobs to be cut

* Shrs down 3.1 pct vs services index .SXNP down 3.5 pct

AMSTERDAM, Sept 5 Dutch freight and delivery firm TNT Express TNT.AS said on Monday it would cut 181 of the 800 jobs at its headquarters, following disappointing result in the second quarter and split from mail group PostNL (PTNL.AS).

Last month, TNT Express reported quarterly results for the first time since its separation from PostNL in May, announcing an 8 percent drop in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). [ID:nLDE770064]

A TNT Express spokesman told ANP-Reuters that the job cuts followed a review of operations in the wake of the split and second-quarter results. Overlapping jobs will be cut.

The job cuts represent just 0.2 percent of the total headcount of 83,235 employees but nearly a quarter of the 800 jobs at its headquarters.

Shares in TNT Express were down 3.1 percent at 6.34 euros by 1120 GMT, compared with a 3.5 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial and Goods and Services index .SXNP.

TNT Express competes with Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE), FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and UPS (UPS.N). (Reporting by Joke Licher; writing by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)