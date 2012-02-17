UPDATE 2-German firm buys 25 percent stake in South Africa's Murray and Roberts
* Expects difficult trading conditions (Adds results, CEO comment, updates share price)
AMSTERDAM Feb 17 Dutch delivery firm TNT Express said on Friday its board of directors rejected a 9 euro per share bid made by U.S-based peer UPS, although discussions with UPS are ongoing.
There were about 543 million ordinary TNT Express shares outstanding, the most up-to-date filing at market regulator AFM showed, giving a bid value of 4.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)
* Expects difficult trading conditions (Adds results, CEO comment, updates share price)
SEATTLE, Feb 22 General Electric will put cameras, microphones and sensors on 3,200 street lights in San Diego this year, marking the first large-scale use of "smart city" tools GE says can help monitor traffic and pinpoint crime, but raising potential privacy concerns.
ADEN, Feb 22 The second-in-command of Yemen army was killed on Wednesday when a missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement hit an army camp, a military source said, the most senior Yemeni officer killed in the country's civil war.